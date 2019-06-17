Wilmington police try to reunite stolen items with rightful owners after series of weekend break-ins

June 16, 2019

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are trying to reunite stolen items with their rightful owners after a series of thefts over the weekend.

According to the department’s spokesperson, Jennifer Dandron, there were several thefts and cases of breaking and entering in the areas of Carolina Place, the Ardmore Neighborhood and Chestnut Street this weekend.

Dandron said officers recovered several stolen items connected to the string of break-ins. She didn’t specify where they found the items, or how they found out about the items.

If you think you’re a victim of the thefts, call WPD at 910-343-3609.

