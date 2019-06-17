Victim’s brother among trio arrested in connection to shooting death of teenager

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people, including the victim’s brother, have been arrested in connection to the Friday night shooting death of a teenager.
Det. Sgt. John Holman with the Shallotte Police Department said Monday evening that Colby Neill Pridgen, 17, of Shallotte, Kasey Jennings Hollar, 19, of Ocean Isle Beach, and Javon Bethel, 17, of Shallotte, were all taken into custody Monday.
Jacary Bethel, 19, of Shallotte, was shot at Cardinal Pointe Apartments located on Paisley Drive in Shallotte late Friday night. He died at the scene.
Javon Bethel, Jacary's brother, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery. He was jailed under a $100,000 bond.
Pridgen is facing a murder charge and was jailed under no bond. His other charges are assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted sale and deliver of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a minor and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance.
Holar’s charges and bond are the same as Javon Bethel’s.
