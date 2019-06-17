Two Brunswick County men face rape charges in separate cases

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bolivia man is accused of committing sex crimes against a young child in 2016.
Sean Michael Lent, 25, was arrested Sunday by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and charged with rape of a child by an adult and sexual offense with a child by an adult.
According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between Nov. 2, 2014, and Nov. 2, 2016 when Lent was between 20 and 22 years old and the victim was between 3 and 4 years old.
In a separate case, the sheriff’s office arrested Madison Reeves Collins on Friday and charged him with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.
According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from an incident that took place on June 1.
