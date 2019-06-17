Third arrest made in April assault where woman’s hair was set on fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of helping a New Hanover County couple allegedly lure a woman to their home before assaulting her with pepper spray and lighting her hair on fire in April.
Justice Denea Lewis, 22, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree kidnapping, malicious use of an explosive with injury and conspiracy.
According to the Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Scott Farmer, 31, convinced the victim to come to his home in the 5400 block of Sidbury Road around 10:30 p.m on April 16. so the mother of his child, Muriel Jquanna Hansley, could confront her.
Hansley, 33, and Lewis allegedly assaulted the woman, pepper sprayed her, and lit her hair on fire.
The victim managed to get away during the altercation and went to the hospital where she called 911.
Deputies later arrested the couple at the Sidbury Road home and charged Hansley with second-degree kidnapping and malicious use of an explosive with injury.
Farmer was charged with felony conspiracy.
