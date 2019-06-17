‘Reprisal’ to film scenes on Oleander Dr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Hulu show Reprisal will be filming scenes along Oleander Drive later this month.
According to a film permit, exterior conversation scenes will be filmed Monday, June 24, at 5523 Oleander Dr. from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No street closures are planned.
Pending NC DOT approval, intermittent traffic control will take place 1/4-mile in either direction of the location.
Also on June 24, driving scenes will be filmed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on One Tree Hill Way, Corbett St., King St. and Stanley St. between Creekfront and Clarendon. These roads will be closed during filming.
Driving scenes also will be filmed on Castle Hayne Road between Hwy. 133 and the Cornelius Harnett/McRae St. intersection from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 24.
That section of Castle Hayne Road will be closed during filming, pending NC DOT approval.
On Tuesday, June 25, interior scenes will be filmed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Sportsmen Club located at 1111 Castle St. There are no road closures planned.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal. The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year.
A description of Reprisal released by Hulu says the show is a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
The cast also includes Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
