Quirky and sweet story of ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ on stage this week in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A show based on an Academy Award-winning indie film comes to the stage in Wilmington this week.
Little Miss Sunshine follows the quirky story of a family road trip to a children’s beauty pageant.
The show runs Thursdays through Saturdays from June 20 to June 30 at the Erin E. McNeill Fine Arts Center located on the campus of Cape Fear Academy.
Tickets and showtimes can be found at Thalian.org or 910-251-1788.
Tony Award-winners James Lapine (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George) and William Finn (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) wrote the musical comedy based on the film, which follows a family’s journey when Olive enters a regional children’s beauty pageant.
As Olive chases the title of “Little Miss Sunshine,” the family hopes their luck may change.
