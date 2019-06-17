Kure Beach leaders to consider adding crosswalks at beach access points

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Kure Beach leaders will discuss adding crosswalks at beach access points during Monday night’s town council meeting.
In neighboring Carolina Beach earlier this year, a young girl was struck by a car and died from her injuries. Kure Beach Mayor Craig Bloszinsky brings the topic to council Monday for the safety of locals and visitors.
The town wants to put crosswalks at each beach access points along Fort Fisher Boulevard. Kure Beach has to submit a request to the NC Department of Transportation for approval.
Kure Beach has a year round population of 2,110, with a larger number of residents in the summer. That number does not meet the standard required number of residents for the crosswalks.
Nancy Avery, Kure Beach town clerk, stated in an email the town reached out to the NCDOT several years ago and installed crosswalks at specific locations in the town but had to “push pretty hard” to get the few they have.
The town council meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
