Kids learn about law enforcement during WPD’s Demo Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Young people got a chance to learn more about how police officers do their job Monday at the Wilmington Police Department's annual Demo Day.
Around 200 kids toured the SABLE helicopter, met the mounted and K-9 units and learned about the bomb squad.
"As we grow out resources and bring new equipment into the agency, it's important to showcase what we have and why it's important to have these resources and let people see what we're doing with them," said Wilmington police spokesperson Jennifer Dandron. "So by inviting people yearly we can show what we've done. We can get new people to come see it and just really showcase what WPD has."
Demo Day was created to bring students to WPD headquarters and educate them about the functions of the department and build positive relationships between children and police.
Monday was also the first day of WPD’s Cop Camp, which runs all week. At Cop Camps, kids participate in recreational activities, field trips, educational experiences and a community service project.
