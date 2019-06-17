First Alert Forecast: seasonably muggy with modest rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on the heels of an unseasonably dry Father’s Day weekend. For the work week ahead, more seasonably high humidity levels are likely to bleed into the Cape Fear Region. As such, expect rain chances:
- 10 to 20% Monday and Tuesday
- 30 to 40% Wednesday and Thursday
- 10 to 20% Friday and the weekend
This Friday, summer officially arrives amid seasonably warm to hot temperatures. Catch your full forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington here. Of course, anytime, on your terms, you can view a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
