DNA links man to 2018 rape, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department on Monday announced that DNA evidence has linked a man with a rape case from 2018.
Charles Lee Crews II, 37, was arrested on Saturday, June 15 and charged with numerous crimes including first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual offense, and sexual battery.
Investigators said DNA evidence from a crime scene last year was entered into the Combined DNA Index System and linked Crews to a rape from November 2018.
In that incident, Crews allegedly broke into an apartment off South College Road and held a 67-year-old woman against her will while sexually assaulting her.
Crews is additionally charged with four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny, and three counts of obtaining property by false pretense in connection with other crimes in the Wilmington area.
He’s jailed on a $2.6 million bond.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
