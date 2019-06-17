Columbus Co. woman admits to stealing nearly $100K from in-laws

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County woman admitted to pocketing nearly $100,000 from her in-laws, even stopping refills on their medications and replacing them with vitamins.
Elizabeth Williamson entered guilty pleas in federal court on Monday to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Federal prosecutors say from 2015 to 2017, Williamson was helping her elderly in-laws with day-to-day tasks, managing their medication and paying their bills.
But the woman was also helping herself to the couple's bank accounts. The feds say some $96,500 was taken after the woman got a power of attorney to BB&T for use with their bank accounts, stole their checks and wrote herself checks.
Williamson also used their bank to pay her own bills and to shop online, prosecutors say.
To go undetected, the feds say the woman had the couple’s mail redirected to her home, and stopped refilling their prescriptions — instead filling the bottles with vitamins.
Williamson’s sentencing is scheduled for September, where she faces up to 32 years in prison.
