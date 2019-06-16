Remembrance flags placed at grave of Wilmington Fire Chief who died in line of duty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Decades after the chief made the ultimate sacrifice, the people of Wilmington are still showing their gratitude.
Wilmington Fire Chief Charles Schnibben was on his way to a call in 1933 when the vehicle he was in swerved to avoid a truck and flipped three times.
The chief was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but died a few hours afterward.
“During his 37 years as the Fire Chief, he had helped bring the department to a peak of efficiency, setting the standard for years to come,” the Wilmington Fire Department said of the chief.
Chief Schnibben’s body lay in state at City Hall and was later carried to Oakdale Cemetery on a fire truck. Remembrance flags were placed by Chief Schnibben’s grave for the week to mark the 86th anniversary of his death.
The chief’s passing isn’t the only death the Wilmington Fire Department is remembering this week. Monday marks the anniversary of the 1893 death of firefighter Joe Willard.
Firefighter Williard died at the age of 22 after a wall fell on him while he was fighting a fire on South Water Street.
