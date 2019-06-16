Murrells Inlet woman faces charges tied to missing husband’s death, authorities say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet woman is facing charges tied to her missing husband’s death, authorities say.
According to Georgetown County Detention Center records, 74-year-old Irene Clodfelter was arrested Saturday and initially charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, she remained in jail under a $50,000 bond.
On Sunday afternoon, authorities announced that charges for desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder are pending in Horry County.
The investigation is ongoing.
Clodfelter is the wife of 85-year-old Hubert Lee Clodfelter. She told authorities she last saw her husband back in March.
According to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office report, Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter filed a missing person’s report on her father on March 14. She said she had not seen or heard from him in two years.
The daughter told authorities she’d tried to call her father several times on his cellphone, only for his wife to answer.
According to the report, Hubert Clodfelter’s wife would always give an excuse as to why his daughter hadn’t heard from him. Those excuses included him being on the run from law enforcement or traveling in an RV, authorities said.
The daughter spoke to several of Clodfelter’s tenants and neighbors who said they had not seen or heard from him in about two years, the report stated.
According to the daughter, many tenants told her that Clodfelter’s wife approached them and told them to start making their rent checks payable to her.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.