Motorcyclist dead after colliding with car in Whiteville
(Source: KFVS)
By Kendall McGee | June 16, 2019 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 10:19 AM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Police say a 27-year-old man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Whiteville.

According to officers, a motorcyclist was traveling near the 400 block of Smyrna Road around 2 p.m. when they collided with a car making a left hand turn from a lane headed in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died as a result of the crash. No one inside the car was injured.

Whiteville police continue to investigate the crash.

