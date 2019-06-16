Motorcyclist dead after colliding with car in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Police say a 27-year-old man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Whiteville.
According to officers, a motorcyclist was traveling near the 400 block of Smyrna Road around 2 p.m. when they collided with a car making a left hand turn from a lane headed in the opposite direction.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died as a result of the crash. No one inside the car was injured.
Whiteville police continue to investigate the crash.
