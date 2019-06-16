Local church finds new home after fire destroyed old location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CityLife Church has been without a building to call home since their old location went up in flames over a year ago.
On Tuesday, the church announced on Facebook they signed a lease at a new building only minutes away from their original location.
Proud of the accomplishment, they said “We refused to allow tragedy to stop us!”
It’s been no easy journey for the church. The pastor of the church says he’s glad the roller coaster of emotions has finally come to an end.
“A lot of questions, a lot of unknowns, there’s different things. The last year being a roller coaster is probably a good analogy for that because we’ve been all over the place with our emotions," said Pastor Mike Dickey. "But through all of that we’ve trusted God that he’s in control and we aren’t and his plans are always better than ours so we’ve kept that as the basis of our faith and God always shows up.”
