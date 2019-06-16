Kids fashion show benefits missing persons

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children of all ages took to the stage to strut their stuff Saturday, at Snipes Academy.
Kwanishia Nelson, the wife of the late Al’Quon Flowers, played host to the event. The nights was to benefit the Cue Center for Missing Persons. The center played a big role with Nelson in helping to locate Flowers when he was missing.
“So I love children and my daughter loves her dad, she like to talk about him, she has a hard time sometimes," said Nelson. "So I also talked with her about it and how she felt about donating to the Cue Center of missing persons, so it is special to us.”
Proceeds from $100 worth of tickets were donated to the center.
Nelson, said she believes “kids are the future,” and wants to make sure they grow up in a positive environment.
