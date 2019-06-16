'He was honestly the best soul,’ friends of teen killed in Shallotte shooting tell his story

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - One night after Jacary Bethel was killed at Cardinal Pointe in Shallotte, his friends gathered at the very place police say he was shot.
Bethel was a standout student-athlete at West Brunswick High School and racked up plenty of friends throughout his years there.
His friends say he was a hard worker, a light in the sky and always smiling.
“He was honestly the best soul anybody has ever met," said Layla Patterson, Bethel’s girlfriend. "Nobody can meet him and forget him; you don’t forget him because he’s the light of everything.”
Bethel, a two-sport student-athlete, was prominent in not only school, but his community as well. Friends say he was ‘the best of them’ in many aspects, always encouraging others and lifting spirits wherever he went.
“He had straight A’s and B’s, there was no question, no if’s and or but’s. His sports, he was the best athlete in school, no question about it," said friends of Bethel. "He’s the best, he didn’t deserve this. It shouldn’t have happened like this, he should’ve been the last one out here, shouldn’t have died to gun violence.”
Bethel’s friend was with him at the time of the shooting and was also shot. That friend has not been identified, but he was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for surgery and is now in stable condition.
