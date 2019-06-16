First Alert Forecast: Mainly dry and Sunny Father’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you, and Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there! We are just past the half-way point in June, and Mother Nature has thus far offered Wilmington a chance to make up for the dryness of May. Rain odds look to be low for your Father’s Day with only an outside chance for a shower.
Expect temperatures to grow to the upper 80s, Sunday and strive for 90 for much of the week ahead, as overnight lows dip back in the lower and middle 70s. Rain chances begin to ramp up as high pressure moves away and an upper level trough arrives in the coming days.Overall, not a washout week ahead, but certainly a return to the pop-up shower and storm pattern we’re accustomed to during the summer.
Catch more forecast details, including an unusually crisp summer temperature regime to close the week, in your seven-day outlook right here.
