First Alert Forecast: humid, unsettled week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you and also Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s! Hopefully you got to head outside and enjoy the day today!
A more, warm and humid flow returns to the Cape Fear Region next week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to start off the week and then hover right around the 90 degree mark for the week ahead. Dew point temperatures will climb back into upper 60s and 70s so it’s going to be a humid and sticky week ahead!
Rain chances bump up as well as the temperatures as a high pressure system pushes more offshore, followed by some unsettled weather through much of the week ahead. These showers, will be some great garden soakers, however we’re not going to se seeing any washouts.
To track the chance for showers, and to take a look at the temperatures in your back yard, check out your Free WECT Weather App! You can look at the interactive radar, hour by hour forecasts, 10 day forecast and more!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.