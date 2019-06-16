Boil water advisory issued for Rocky Point

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in southern Pender County are under a boil water advisory.
The warning came down Sunday afternoon after a leak was repaired in Rocky Point. Water customers of Pender County Utilities that live near Lightwood Knot Road have been advised to boil their water for one minute before using it to drink, cook or wash dishes.
According to a press release from Pender County Utilities, water was temporarily turned off while crews fixed the water main earlier in the day. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the risk for back siphonage and bacteria being introduced into the water system.
The boil water advisory will be in place for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information, contact Pender County Utilities at 910-259-1570.
