Yard sales June 15

New Hanover County
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
7500 Elkmont Court, Wilmington,
Elderly couple downsizing, all must go, treasures and junk, tools, cabinets, speaker set, TV, computer accessories, chairs, and much more.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1940 South Churchill, Wilmington
Multi family - Pottery Barn table, PB canvases, PB beanbag chair, toys and games, Playmobil kits, PB kid’s sheets, youth clothes/ shoes. Dining room chairs, doors, picture frames, books, roller blades, Trek kid’s bike, purses, bags, luggage, lamps, decorative pillows, plant containers, decorative items, outdoor patio set, tools, flat screen TV and electronics.
Brunswick County
8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
5285 Main Street, Shallotte
Household items, furniture, kitchen items, clothes etc.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
1772 Maco RD NE, Leland
Moving Sale - Household, furniture, lamps, TV, and many household items
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Crownstream off Eyota Drive, Ocean Isle
Multi Family
Household items, tools, clothing
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (NO EARLY BIRDS)
7206 Hunters Ridge Drive, Leland
Furniture, dishes, household goods, clothes
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
2018 Cornerstone Drive, Leland (Magnolia Greens)
Indoor moving sale - Furniture, Hutch, dining room table with 6 chairs, two sets of patio furniture, end tables, two desks and more!
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
8136 Rachel Wynd Road, Leland
Household goods, tools, collectible, miscellaneous storage shelves
