Wallace-Rose Hill High School hosts Jeremiah Castille Character Camp

TEACHEY, N.C. (WECT) - More than 900 area high school football players from 17 schools were at Wallace-Rose Hill High School Friday for the Jeremiah Castille Character Camp.
The fourth annual event is hosted by the House of Raeford Farm Foundation, FLOCK, which provides tools and resources to mission-driven organizations focusing on youth development, hunger relief, and addiction recovery.
Castille, who played college football at Alabama and is the team's chaplain believes it’s all about a person’s character.
“To me it’s very important,” said Castille. “When you think about the word character and it being a foundation to our lives, to the success of an individual’s life. Good character, biblical character.”
Campers also had the opportunity to rub elbows with some of the best college and professional players.
“For these guys to come do what they do is an amazing thing,” said Wallace-Rose Hill head coach Kevin Motsinger. “You are talking about the Alabama guys, the Clemson guys, the NFL guys in Teachey, North Carolina. And they take the time out of their lives to come here and preach to 900 kids to be men and character. And that’s what we are missing in our world- that’s character.”
“Just to come out and try to inspire these kids,” added Clemson receiver Tee Higgins. “It’s great they want to be where we are at now. So, go out and give them words of wisdom they can take it and move with their lives with it.”
For first-year New Hanover head coach Dylan Dimock, he’s trying to make the most of the camp.
“We get to get together as a team and complete in seven-on-seven,” said Dimock. “It’s a great experience, we have two days of it. We really thank the House of Raeford.”
