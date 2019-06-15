UNCW’s Karen Barefoot honored by The Apprentice School

Barefoot heads into her third season with the Seahawks in 2019-20 and has transformed the program. In her first year in 2017-18, Barefoot piloted the Seahawks to their best start in 10 seasons after UNCW carved out a 7-4 non-conference record, including a 6-0 start at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks closed out the campaign with three wins in their final five games, including a 58-47 victory over Towson in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.