One person dead after shooting at Cardinal Pointe Apartments in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - According to the Shallotte Police Department, one person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Shallotte.
Sgt. John Holman says it happened around 11 p.m.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off to the shooting after someone arrived at Brunswick Novant Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Officials confirmed the shooting took place at Cardinal Pointe Apartments located on Paisley Drive in Shallotte.
One person died at the scene.
No one is in custody at this time.
Police are still investigating.
