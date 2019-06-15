Surf camp for wounded veterans hosted in Carolina Beach in honor of International Surfing Day

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - On International Surfing Day, military veterans grabbed their boards and paddled out into the ocean with Ocean Cure and the Wounded Warrior Project.
The event started with a mini surfing lesson to go over the basics before the vets and their families took to the ocean.
While to some, this might seem like a fun dip in the Atlantic, its been a life changer for others.
Brett Holmes took part in the event for the first time last year.
“I have two small children so I’ve always been kind of reserved and not got down and really do a whole lot with them," said Brett Holmes, a retired military medic.
Holmes broke his back during service and said the injury has drastically impacted his life. He also says he returned to surf this year because the last experience made such a difference.
"Since then, we’ve built a greenhouse which I probably didn’t think I could have done before with my back hurting and everything, but just did anyway. I’m kind of overcoming the stigma that I put on myself, that I was hurt so, you know I can’t really do that anymore,” said Holmes.
Organizers said the ocean can act as therapy sometimes. It provides anybody with the opportunity to clear their minds and relax.
Both Ocean Cure and the Wounded Warrior Project work with people who have disabilities and strive to give them normal lives.
