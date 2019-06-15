First Alert Forecast: Picture-perfect Father’s Day weekend in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! We are at the half-way point in June, and Mother Nature has thus far offered Wilmington a chance to make up for the dryness of May. Overall, 1.92 inches of rain, has fallen in the Port City, and even a bit more in some backyards. Now, dry high pressure looks to keep rain odds lower for Father’s Day weekend with rain chances near zero Saturday, and 10% for Father’s Day.
Despite the chilly start this morning, expect temperatures to make gains from the 80s Saturday to 90s Sunday. Overnight lows will be back in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday night through the week ahead. Simply put; nice weather expected this weekend for your plans with Dad.
Catch more forecast details, including an unusually crisp summer temperature regime to close the week, in your seven-day outlook right here.
