First Alert Forecast: Great day to spend outdoors with Dad

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! We are at the half-way point in June, and Mother Nature has thus far offered Wilmington a chance to make up for the dryness of May. Overall, 1.92 inches of rain, has fallen in the Port City, and even a bit more in some backyards. Now, dry high pressure looks to keep rain odds lower for Father’s Day weekend with rain chances near zero Saturday night, and 10% for Father’s Day.