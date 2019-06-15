First Alert Forecast: Great day to spend outdoors with Dad

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! We are at the half-way point in June, and Mother Nature has thus far offered Wilmington a chance to make up for the dryness of May. Overall, 1.92 inches of rain, has fallen in the Port City, and even a bit more in some backyards. Now, dry high pressure looks to keep rain odds lower for Father’s Day weekend with rain chances near zero Saturday night, and 10% for Father’s Day.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 60s, and bumping up to near 90 on Sunday. Along with the warm weather, we’ll be seeing lots of sunshine! Simply put; nice weather expected this weekend for your plans with Dad.
Catch more forecast details, including an unusually crisp summer temperature regime to close the week, in your seven-day outlook right here. Or, anytime, on your terms, you can tap into a ten-day forecast tailored to your specific ZIP Code on your free WECT Weather App. Thank you for your continued trust and have a great day!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.