Durham County health officials warn of possible measles exposure

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County health officials say that people were possibly exposed to measles at a coffee shop on Monday.
The Durham County Department of Public Health said Saturday it was informing the public “out of an abundance of caution.”
So far, there are no active confirmed measles cases in North Carolina.
However, a possible case “may have been infectious” at Bean Traders at 105 West N.C. 54 between 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
“There is no ongoing risk for the public who have visited or want to visit Bean Traders outside of this time period,” a news release from the health department said.
Measles is a highly contagious illness and is spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with secretions from the nose, mouth and throat of an infected person.
Officials said if you have not been vaccinated against measles or are immunocompromised or pregnant and were at the Bean Traders during the time frame, please call the Durham County Department of Public Health at 919-560-HELP.
