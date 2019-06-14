7-year-old who saved her mother’s life presented award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One local mother is still alive, thanks to the composure and quick thinking of her 7-year-old daughter.
Elizabeth was home from school when her mother, Jennifer, experienced a heart attack. As Jennifer lay on the ground without a pulse, Elizabeth didn’t miss a beat.
While her grandmother dialed 911, the little girl ran to her next door neighbor’s house. The neighbor had just completed a CPR course and was able to keep the mother’s blood pumping until help arrived.
“It kept her going until the paramedics could get there because she had no pulse at all,” Elizabeth’s grandmother said.
To recognize the child’s life saving actions, New Hanover Regional Medical Center EMS presented her with a special plaque.
“The simple fact that she recognized what was going on, she knew what needed to be done, and knew where to find the help was paramount in saving her mother’s life,” said NHRMC EMS battalion chief Scott Goodyear.
According to the hospital, the mother suffered no damage to her heart or brain as a result of the heart attack.
