WPD removes alligator from front porch of home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -One home in the Forest Hills area of Wilmington received a visit from an unwelcome guest Thursday.
A six foot long alligator made itself comfortable on the front porch of the home on Mimosa Place around 1 p.m.
Wildlife officers were so busy, the people who lived inside the home were stuck inside waiting a little while before Wilmington police arrived to help take care of the animal.
According to their Facebook post, the perpetrator was apprehended by Wilmington police without incident, and Wildlife Management transported the gator from the scene.
The alligator was released to a natural habitat, police say.
