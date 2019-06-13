Deputies believe woman who disappeared after leaving for work is ‘alive and safe’

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies believe a Union County woman that was reported missing Wednesday is “alive and safe.”
Amanda Jo Maske, 41, of Marshville, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon after family was unable to contact her. Maske reportedly left home early Wednesday morning and was driving to her job in Raeford, NC.
Wednesday night, Maske’s vehicle - a white 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee - was found unoccupied at Scotty’s Bait and Tackle in eastern Anson County. Personal effects belonging to Maske were found inside.
Around 12:45 p.m. Friday, deputies said they met with members of Maske’s family who confirmed Maske made a phone call.
“Credible evidence suggests Maske left home voluntarily and is not a victim of foul play. However, this case remains open and active until law enforcement physically confirms her well being,” deputies posted.
Along with the belongings, officials said, evidence that led investigators back to the Pee Dee River area was also found inside the vehicle.
Thursday, deputies said, “Today, the search has intensified as agencies including the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, NC SBI, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Anson Rescue, Anson County Emergency Management, NC Emergency Management, Lee County Emergency Management, Lilesville Fire and Rescue and Cordova Fire and Rescue are working together to locate Maske."
Anyone with who knows where Maske might be is asked to encourage her to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or the Union County Communications at 704-289-1591.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.