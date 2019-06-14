Whiteville man used $55K in counterfeit checks to buy vehicles, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is accused of using nearly $55,000 in counterfeit checks to buy vehicles from two area dealerships, the Wilmington Police Department announced Friday.
Brandon Wright Acker, 26, of Whiteville, is charged with two counts each of forgery and obtaining property by false pretense.
Officials say Acker used a counterfeit business check to purchase a $17,263.58 vehicle at a Wilmington dealership on March 27. A month later, he allegedly used a fake check to buy a $37,559 vehicle at another Wilmington dealership.
Deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office served Acker the arrest warrants on Thursday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
