Warrants issued for separate hit-and-runs on same day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued warrants for two drivers involved in hit-and-runs on the same day.
Police says Antonio Marcel Harris, 31, allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.
A driver had stopped at a red light at the intersection of Second and Grace streets when he was rear-ended by a car traveling at a high rate of speed. The victim was able to get a photo of the plate on the car that hit him.
Police say that they determined Harris was not the owner of the vehicle but was the driver at the time of the wreck. He is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, driving with a revoked license and failure to reduce speed.
The victim’s car suffered $4,000 in damage.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 9, officers responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Street in reference to a suspect who backed into a parked, unoccupied car, causing $3,000 in damage, and then tried to flee.
A witness took pictures of the suspect vehicle. The suspect, who was later identified as James Philip Murphy, 30, fled the scene when the witness confronted him.
Murphy is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage and improper backing.
