UNCW basketball lands local transfer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - West Bladen High School graduate John Bowen is joining the UNCW men’s basketball team.
Bowen a 6-8 forward, is transferring to UNCW after spending the past two seasons at division II Belmont Abbey College.
He announced his decision on social media. As a sophomore Bowen averaged 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds a game.
“He’s a tireless worker on and off the court,” said Bowen’s AAU coach Nate Faulk of Flight 22. “He has worked hard developing his game.”
Bowen will have two years of eligibility remain when he gets to UNCW.
