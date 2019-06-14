Trask High School Athletic Director retiring after 42 years in education

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - After 42 years working in education and athletics, Trask High School Athletic Director Ed Gilroy is calling it a career.
In his time working in schools, he’s seen many changes made to athletics. He believes the biggest was the introduction of Title IX and the equality of women’s sports.
“When I graduated high school, we had girls’ basketball and cheerleading and that was it,” said Gilroy. “I come back, and I am teaching, and you have a lot of girls sports.”
Gilroy has taught in New Jersey and South Carolina too, but the majority of his career has been spent in North Carolina. He hopes he’s left a lasting legacy in Pender County. He’s spent the past 17 years as Trask’s first and only athletic director.
“I hope that I treated everyone fairly, and that I did things the right way,” said Gilroy. “I think that we want to remember that we are teaching lifetime skills and not always worrying about the X’s and O’s.”
Gilroy says retirement has been on his mind for a few years, but believes now is the right time.
“Everyone said ‘you’ll know when,’ and it’s time,” said Gilroy “A close friend of my had some health issues and some other changes in my personal life. And I have my health and there are some things I want to do.”
Ronnie Pruitt will take over as the Titans athletic director.
