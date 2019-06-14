TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Significant’ delays expected as crews begin paving East Oak Island Drive Monday morning

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island officials announced that the paving of East Oak Island Drive is expected to begin Monday morning.
Set up for traffic control will begin around 7 a.m. and the milling operation will start soon afterward. The work will begin at the intersection with Country Club Road and head west.
Traffic control will consist of a flagging operation and a pilot car.
“We are anticipating that the impacts will be significant. We will be monitoring the traffic throughout the day,” said Kyle Thomas, spokesperson for the town.
Oak Island officials are hoping local traffic will use side streets where possible to avoid the area.
The contractor is scheduled to work during the daylight hours Monday through Friday, with hopes of wrapping up work in four weeks.
No work will be performed the entire Fourth of July week. Crews will shut down work on Friday, June 28 and resume Monday, July 8.
