Southport debates changes to town’s building height rules

“First of all you’re going to have construction people come in, that will mean they’re going to be here in Southport, they’re going to be eating at our restaurants, buying gas from us, enjoying all of the amenities that we have here in town,” Mayor Dove said."Next thing, there will be boats coming in here and all of our tourists and visitors that will come with boats will enjoy the beauty of the Cape Fear River, the Atlantic Ocean and the beauty of Southport."