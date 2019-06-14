Pins for Paws bowling event set for Saturday

The Pins for Paws Bowling Tournament will be held at Planet Fun in Shallotte beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. (Source: Pins for Paws)
By Jim Gentry | June 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 12:30 PM

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Come out and hit the bowling lanes Saturday and help animals in our area in the process.

The Pins for Paws Bowling Tournament will be held at Planet Fun in Shallotte beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services’ medical fund.

Teams are made up of four members, and the cost is $25 per person.

The grand prize is $400.

For more information, call 910-754-8204.

