Man convicted in FBI secretary’s murder requests case review

“It was when it happened 20 years ago, it was 10 years later when we arrested Mr. Delgado and ultimately secured his conviction,” David said. “And it’s important 10 years later now that all those appeals have been exhausted and we’re right back here at the trial level… As the prosecutor who handled this case from the very moment it happened until we ultimately convicted him, I intend to be in a courtroom anytime Mr. Delgado is to remind the judge and anyone who will listen exactly why he needs to remain in prison for the rest of his life.”