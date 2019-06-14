Craft beer group responds to decision not to serve local beer at concert series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local craft beer group has expressed its disappointment in the decision to not to include local breweries for a Wilmington concert series.
The Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance issued a response Friday on the decision by Wilmington Downtown Inc. to not sell local beer at its Downtown Sundown Series.
“The CFCBA is disappointed in the decision made by the WDI Play Committee to work with Adam’s Beverage and serve only non-local product at the concert series,” the group said in a release. “The CFCBA hopes that the committee will consider the WDI mission statement and support local craft breweries and downtown businesses in their future events.”
“We see the strides the city has made in providing local craft beer options and representing our craft brewers at venues like Greenfield Lake Amphitheater," says Ellie Craig of the CFCBA Board of Directors. "We look forward to a discussion about our members and local craft brewers being represented in even larger city projects, like at the LiveNation amphitheater venue in North Riverfront Park and Azalea Festival. Craft beer is communal. Live music is communal. It’s a natural direction to move toward.”
The Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance is a non-profit league of breweries, bottle shops and beer-centric businesses in the Cape Fear region.
“The mission of the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance is to promote awareness and increase visibility of craft beer in the Cape Fear region through education and participation in community events,” the group said in a news release. “The CFCBA also works to advocate for their membership by allowing a voice in addressing issues that affect the craft beer industry, including legislative initiatives.”
