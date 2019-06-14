Highway 6: Why not try blueberry bell pepper salsa?

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is proud to showcase the 2019 Blueberry Festival, in Burgaw, NC.
This year, it’s bigger and better than ever before.
Founded in 2003, the Blueberry Festival has become Burgaw’s premier event. More than 30,000 people are estimated to attend the annual one-day event.
Don’t forget this year’s Blueberry Recipe Contest. All the fun is happening at the Burgaw Community Building. It starts at 9 a.m. with the judging starting at 11:30.
That got us thinking about blueberry recipes.
Everyone has a favorite; and in some cases, that recipe may be passed down from generation to generation.
So how do you top that? We can’t.
But we thought it would be great to showcase something unique, adding a few ingredients you’d never think go together.
Here’s what we found on the internet, courtesy of The Stay at Home Chef.
Here’s what you need to know: 15 minutes of prep time and that’s it.
Ingredients
· 3 cups fresh blueberries
· 1 bunch fresh cilantro chopped
· 2 jalapenos minced
· 1/2 red onion minced
· 2 red bell peppers diced small
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1 lemon juiced
Instructions
1. Pour your blueberries out on a large cutting board. Give them a rough chop. You'll miss plenty of the berries giving you a nice mixture of whole berries vs chopped. Put them in a large bowl.
2. Add in your chopped cilantro, jalapeno, red onion, red bell pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Stir until combined.
Trust me, we tried this out ahead of time and it’s delicious!
To learn more about it, and see a few more enticing salsa recipes, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.