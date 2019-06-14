Highway 6: Pender County Humane Society celebrates 10 years of saving lives

The Pender County Humane Society works hand in hand with For our Furry Friends resale and consignment store. Just a few miles down the road from the shelter, every single penny made at the store, goes right back to those animals. They sell clothes, home decor, pet supplies, and much more. Throughout the store, you’ll find pictures of animals at the shelter with descriptions that allow the customers to see that the money they spend, truly goes towards a good cause. But, the money from the store isn’t enough to the needs of the shelter. That’s why their hosting a tenth birthday party celebration in July. The goal: raise enough money to pay off the debt of the building, and then some.