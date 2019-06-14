First Alert Forecast: obscenely low humidity through Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! What a beautiful time for it all! Perfect weather on tap for the NC Blueberry Festival and Father’s Day this weekend. Consider...
Skies: clear or mostly clear with 0% rain chances right through Saturday.
Temperatures: cresting in the 80s Friday and Saturday and bottoming in the 50s and 60s Friday night.
Dew point temperatures: settling in the unusually-crisp-for-June 40s and 50s through Saturday.
Temperatures and humidity levels will perk up a bit on Father’s Day Sunday but rain chances ought to stay in the low 10% camp. Catch more forecast details in your seven-day outlook right here. And remember, you can tap into a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App anytime!
