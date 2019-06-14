First Alert Forecast: obscenely low humidity through Saturday

Your First Alert forecast for Friday evening Jun. 14, 2019
By Eric Davis | June 14, 2019 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 8:12 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! What a beautiful time for it all! Perfect weather on tap for the NC Blueberry Festival and Father’s Day this weekend. Consider...

Skies: clear or mostly clear with 0% rain chances right through Saturday.

Temperatures: cresting in the 80s Friday and Saturday and bottoming in the 50s and 60s Friday night.

Dew point temperatures: settling in the unusually-crisp-for-June 40s and 50s through Saturday.

Temperatures and humidity levels will perk up a bit on Father’s Day Sunday but rain chances ought to stay in the low 10% camp. Catch more forecast details in your seven-day outlook right here. And remember, you can tap into a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App anytime!

