Woman accused of backing into car, telling victim ‘I don’t care’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly backed into someone’s car in the Cape Fear Community College parking lot and then told the victim, “I don’t care.”
Police have obtained warrants for 36-year-old Rebecca Jane McArthur. She is being charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage and failure to see before backing.
On May 29, a CFCC student told officers that he was in his car at approximately 11 a.m. when the suspect’s vehicle struck his then jumped the curb trying to flee.
The victim was able to take pictures of the vehicle, and then chased McArthur on foot. He caught up with her when she stopped at a stop light and knocked on her window and told her that she hit his car.
She then handed the victim her insurance card, but it was nearly illegible, according to the victim.
When the victim said he was calling the police, she allegedly responded by saying, “I don’t care,” before fleeing.
Police say the victim’s car suffered about $1,100 in damage.
Anyone with information on McArthur’s whereabouts is asked to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
