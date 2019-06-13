Willie Stargell Foundation distributes $150,000 for kidney care

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Willie Stargell Foundation presented checks on Thursday to help local patients living with kidney disease.
A $50,000 grant provided by Michael Jordan was presented to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation in support of continued dialysis care for those battling kidney disease. The presentation occurred in the Willie “Pops” Stargell Dialysis Unit at NHRMC.
The gift will support the purchase of two dialysis machines that can be used for patients in the intensive care units and the emergency department. NHRMC already has two of the life-saving machines purchased with funds from the Willie Stargell Foundation.
NHRMC President and CEO John Gizdic accepted the grant from Margaret Weller-Stargell, president of the Willie Stargell Foundation.
“We are grateful to Margaret and the Stargell Foundation for the continued generous donations to the NHRMC Foundation, and the many other organizations caring for patients with kidney disease,” Gizdic said.
“We were delighted when Michael Jordan agreed to assist the Willie Stargell Foundation in our efforts,” said Margaret Weller-Stargell. “Because of Michael, we were able to purchase two state of the art dialysis machines to be used in emergencies, such as the horrific event with Hurricane Florence. We are very thankful to all of our sponsors and donors who help us fulfill our mission by assisting those living with kidney disease.”
The grant to NHRMC was part of a total of $150,000 the Willie Stargell Foundation awarded to organizations across the state for patient care, education, and the fight against kidney disease.
$55,000 has been allocated to help with individuals who apply to the foundation for financial assistance with medications and travel to and from medical facilities.
Other recipients include:
· UNCW Nursing Scholarship - $5,000
· Cape Fear Community College Nursing Scholarship - $5,000
· New Hanover Regional Medical Center - $50,000
· UNC Kidney Center- $10,000
· Vidant Health Foundation - ECU Medical Center - $10,000
· Duke - $5,000
· Carolinas Medical Center-Transplant Center - Charlotte - $5,000
· Wake Forest Baptist Health-Abdominal Organ Transplant- $5,000
Willie Stargell, a former major league baseball player for the Pittsburgh Pirates and member of baseball’s Hall of Fame died from kidney disease in 2001. His wife, Margaret, started the foundation that bears his name a year after his death to help people living with the disease that claimed his life.
The annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational raises money to help local people living with kidney disease. Some local patients have to travel as far as UNC, Duke and ECU for specialty care.
