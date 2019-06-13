Why alligators with orange heads are showing up around the Cape Fear region

“We typically use a wax-based paint. As you could see, when we were capturing, it’s really hard to tell which ones we’ve caught, which ones we haven’t until we get them on shore and at that time you’re already putting a lot of stress on the animal. So what we like to do is use a quick wax-based paint to make sure we can see 'Oh wait, that’s orange. We’ve sampled that one two to three weeks ago, let’s leave it alone for now,’” Guillett said.