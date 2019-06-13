Water restrictions remain in place for Brunswick County residents

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Brunswick County Public Utilities say a Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert is still in place for all customers of the county’s public water system.
“Although there has been some relief, hot, dry conditions are expected to return as we get into the summer season and the demand for water will continue to rise,” said Mickey Thompson, water distribution superintendent for Brunswick County Public Utilities. “Recent rainfall and voluntary conservation efforts have reduced system demand; still Brunswick County has yet to reach its peak demand period associated with the July 4th holiday.”
Public utilities officials will continue to assess the need for water conservation alerts as the summer season progresses.
