Date set for UNC-UNCW men’s basketball game
(Source: UNCW Athletics/Twitter)
By Kendall McGee | June 13, 2019 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 5:00 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Seahawk men’s basketball team will play the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall as part of the Tar Heels’ 2019-20 non-conference schedule.

The Tar Heels will travel to Wilmington on November 8 to battle the Seahawks at Trask Coliseum.

You can find the full schedule below.

2019-20 North Carolina Regular-Season Non-Conference Games

Nov. 8 at UNCW in Wilmington, N.C.

Nov. 15 Gardner-Webb in Chapel Hill

Nov. 20 Elon (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Chapel Hill

Nov. 27-29 Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas

Dec. 4 Ohio State (ACC-Big Ten Challenge) in Chapel Hill

Dec. 15 Wofford in Chapel Hill

Dec. 18 at Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash.

Dec. 21 vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic) in Las Vegas, Nev.

Dec. 30 Yale in Chapel Hill

