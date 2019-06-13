Date set for UNC-UNCW men’s basketball game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Seahawk men’s basketball team will play the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall as part of the Tar Heels’ 2019-20 non-conference schedule.
The Tar Heels will travel to Wilmington on November 8 to battle the Seahawks at Trask Coliseum.
2019-20 North Carolina Regular-Season Non-Conference Games
Nov. 8 at UNCW in Wilmington, N.C.
Nov. 15 Gardner-Webb in Chapel Hill
Nov. 20 Elon (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Chapel Hill
Nov. 27-29 Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas
Dec. 4 Ohio State (ACC-Big Ten Challenge) in Chapel Hill
Dec. 15 Wofford in Chapel Hill
Dec. 18 at Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash.
Dec. 21 vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic) in Las Vegas, Nev.
Dec. 30 Yale in Chapel Hill
