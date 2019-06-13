Topsail hires new men’s basketball coach

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Topsail High School has hired new men’s basketball coach.
The Pender County Board of Education approved the hire of Bob Barlett on Tuesday night.
Barlett has head coaching experience at both the high school and college level. He coached at at Montiqeau High School in Pennsylvania, Butler Community College, and Slippery Rocky College.
Barlett replaces Jamie Rochelle, who resigned in April after four seasons. The Pirates were 10-15 last season.
