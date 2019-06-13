Sounds of Summer: Machine Gun rocks the stage TONIGHT

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Get ready to rock with the first of this year’s Sounds of Summer concert series.
If the weather cooperates, Machine Gun is expected to take the stage at Wrightsville Beach Park tonight at 6:30.
The band is known for its high-energy performances covering classic hits to all your new favorites.
Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event from 6:30-8 p.m.
Don’t forget your appetite either. Poor Piggy’s BBQ food truck will also be at the park, serving hungry concert-goers.
See the entire Sounds of Summer concert lineup: http://a.pgtb.me/DZS6vS
